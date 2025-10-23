 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511256 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Some upgrade icons didn't appear correctly.

  • The name in 'CG-Exp1' didn't appear in the correct language.

Thanks for your support. If you found any bugs, please report them on the 'Bug report' post in the community. That really helps me a lot.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3685161
