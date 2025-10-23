Added a new option in Settings: "Pause Game When Opening Inventory". You can now safely use items and change equipment.

Added "Equipment Rarity Filter Settings" in Settings. You can hide and restore all equipment on the ground that is below the target rarity.

Simplified shop buying and selling operations, making transactions more convenient.

Right-clicking an equipment ring will now automatically select an empty ring slot.

Fixed an issue where moving the mouse over items in the道具栏 (item bar) while the inventory is open now correctly displays the item information.

The speed and sensitivity of the Spirit Sword now increase with skill level.

Adjusted the skill points required for skill upgrades and improved the effectiveness of HP and MP recovery skills.

Enhanced the influence of the equipment's "+ value" on affix attributes.

HP recovery from effects like "HP Regeneration" will no longer display healing numbers.

Corrected the cloud save path, resolving the issue where player saves were being overwritten due to previous version updates.

Adjusted the damage of the Boss Skeleton Knight's lightning strike.

Fixed an issue where using the Q skill without having learned it would still consume MP.

Fixed an issue where gold coins did not refresh properly.

Fixed an issue where the Spirit Sword would not attack the Boss.

Fixed an issue where inventory items were carried over after saving, returning to the main menu, and then creating a new save file.