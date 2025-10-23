 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511247 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new option in Settings: "Pause Game When Opening Inventory". You can now safely use items and change equipment.

  • Added "Equipment Rarity Filter Settings" in Settings. You can hide and restore all equipment on the ground that is below the target rarity.

  • Simplified shop buying and selling operations, making transactions more convenient.

  • Right-clicking an equipment ring will now automatically select an empty ring slot.

  • Fixed an issue where moving the mouse over items in the道具栏 (item bar) while the inventory is open now correctly displays the item information.

  • The speed and sensitivity of the Spirit Sword now increase with skill level.

  • Adjusted the skill points required for skill upgrades and improved the effectiveness of HP and MP recovery skills.

  • Enhanced the influence of the equipment's "+ value" on affix attributes.

  • HP recovery from effects like "HP Regeneration" will no longer display healing numbers.

  • Corrected the cloud save path, resolving the issue where player saves were being overwritten due to previous version updates.

  • Adjusted the damage of the Boss Skeleton Knight's lightning strike.

  • Fixed an issue where using the Q skill without having learned it would still consume MP.

  • Fixed an issue where gold coins did not refresh properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the Spirit Sword would not attack the Boss.

  • Fixed an issue where inventory items were carried over after saving, returning to the main menu, and then creating a new save file.

  • The Spiral Talisman now has a fixed affix: "Increase Enemy Weaken Duration".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4012471
