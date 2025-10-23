List of fixed bugs and changes:
Changes:
Components pallets are limited to 1 per day now, but generation chance is much higher,
Components that are available, but missing in products are once again highlighted by a different color,
Crosshair cursor is now smaller when no object is selected,
System mouse cursor (used in menus, laptop, etc) is replaced with a custom one,
Sport balls have more fitting impact sound now
Fixes:
Fixed shredder placement ghost having collision,
Fixed wall partition not saving corectly,
Fixed new products not generating as "A" pallets,
Fixed an issue with setting a price when day ends,
Fixed new day fade-in blocking pc inputs,
Fixed price tag colors being inconsistent for newly bought products,
Fixed path-finding getting randomly blocked,
Fixed clients failing to find a product they should be able to get,
Fixed clients wanting less specific items at higher levels,
Fixed incorrect auction sorting methods,
Fixed some issues with product generation
Build 0.88.3
Changed files in this update