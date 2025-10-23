 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511175 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs and changes:

Changes:

  • Components pallets are limited to 1 per day now, but generation chance is much higher,

  • Components that are available, but missing in products are once again highlighted by a different color,

  • Crosshair cursor is now smaller when no object is selected,

  • System mouse cursor (used in menus, laptop, etc) is replaced with a custom one,

  • Sport balls have more fitting impact sound now

Fixes:

  • Fixed shredder placement ghost having collision,

  • Fixed wall partition not saving corectly,

  • Fixed new products not generating as "A" pallets,

  • Fixed an issue with setting a price when day ends,

  • Fixed new day fade-in blocking pc inputs,

  • Fixed price tag colors being inconsistent for newly bought products,

  • Fixed path-finding getting randomly blocked,

  • Fixed clients failing to find a product they should be able to get,

  • Fixed clients wanting less specific items at higher levels,

  • Fixed incorrect auction sorting methods,

  • Fixed some issues with product generation

Build 0.88.3

Changed files in this update

