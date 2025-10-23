Hi all !

NEW ENDLESS MODE, you now have the choice to continue in your adventure after defeating a final boss,

NEW UPGRADE/INCREASE/DELETE SLOT mechanic. Mostly similar as the previous version, but increasing a slot and destroying it must be bought as "standard upgrade" (ie the random ones after each battle)

NEW MONSTERS !

NEW DEFENSIVE SPELLS

NEW STATUS EFFECTS !

Better informations about what's going on during your turn in the combat (value bonuses, slots effects etc),

Some balancing tweaks

Fixed a nasty crash in certain events (well, altar...)

Tomatoes now disapear for the entire combat when they reach 0

Defense slots and walls can no longer be increased