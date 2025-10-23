 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20511086 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all !

PEREELOUS v1.0.2 is out!

New free demo available !

What's new ?

  • NEW ENDLESS MODE, you now have the choice to continue in your adventure after defeating a final boss,

  • NEW UPGRADE/INCREASE/DELETE SLOT mechanic. Mostly similar as the previous version, but increasing a slot and destroying it must be bought as "standard upgrade" (ie the random ones after each battle)

  • NEW MONSTERS !

  • NEW DEFENSIVE SPELLS

  • NEW STATUS EFFECTS !

  • Better informations about what's going on during your turn in the combat (value bonuses, slots effects etc),

  • Some balancing tweaks

  • Fixed a nasty crash in certain events (well, altar...)

  • Tomatoes now disapear for the entire combat when they reach 0

  • Defense slots and walls can no longer be increased

  • Added a few missing infos in the UI (current floor, max lvl, slot types etc)

AS ALWAYS, THANKS FOR PLAYING MY SILLY GAME :D
Peace
Pierre

