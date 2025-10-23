Hi all !
PEREELOUS v1.0.2 is out!
New free demo available !
What's new ?
NEW ENDLESS MODE, you now have the choice to continue in your adventure after defeating a final boss,
NEW UPGRADE/INCREASE/DELETE SLOT mechanic. Mostly similar as the previous version, but increasing a slot and destroying it must be bought as "standard upgrade" (ie the random ones after each battle)
NEW MONSTERS !
NEW DEFENSIVE SPELLS
NEW STATUS EFFECTS !
Better informations about what's going on during your turn in the combat (value bonuses, slots effects etc),
Some balancing tweaks
Fixed a nasty crash in certain events (well, altar...)
Tomatoes now disapear for the entire combat when they reach 0
Defense slots and walls can no longer be increased
Added a few missing infos in the UI (current floor, max lvl, slot types etc)
