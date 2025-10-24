 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20511042 Edited 24 October 2025 – 07:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we released a major update that brings a host of new features and fixes. The game has received content and improvements designed to enhance gameplay quality.

The update (version 0.2.1) includes:

  1. A plot addition for Chapter 1

  2. A fix for collider interactions with NPCs and save stones

  3. Improvements to the boss fight with the Dark Volkolak

  4. Improved controls for the Veteran class

  5. Improved UI when picking up items

Additionally:

  • New items

  • New skills

  • The ability to upgrade equipment

  • New supplies

  • Secret rooms

  • A secret location

  • Expanded lore and answers to some mysteries of the Far-Away State

  • A quest chain with a climax

  • A new boss

We value your opinion. Please leave your feedback and suggestions for the project’s development. Thank you for your support — you are helping to make the game better!


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2499041
