Today we released a major update that brings a host of new features and fixes. The game has received content and improvements designed to enhance gameplay quality.

The update (version 0.2.1) includes:

A plot addition for Chapter 1 A fix for collider interactions with NPCs and save stones Improvements to the boss fight with the Dark Volkolak Improved controls for the Veteran class Improved UI when picking up items

Additionally:

New items

New skills

The ability to upgrade equipment

New supplies

Secret rooms

A secret location

Expanded lore and answers to some mysteries of the Far-Away State

A quest chain with a climax

A new boss

We value your opinion. Please leave your feedback and suggestions for the project’s development. Thank you for your support — you are helping to make the game better!



