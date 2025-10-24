Today we released a major update that brings a host of new features and fixes. The game has received content and improvements designed to enhance gameplay quality.
The update (version 0.2.1) includes:
A plot addition for Chapter 1
A fix for collider interactions with NPCs and save stones
Improvements to the boss fight with the Dark Volkolak
Improved controls for the Veteran class
Improved UI when picking up items
Additionally:
New items
New skills
The ability to upgrade equipment
New supplies
Secret rooms
A secret location
Expanded lore and answers to some mysteries of the Far-Away State
A quest chain with a climax
A new boss
We value your opinion. Please leave your feedback and suggestions for the project’s development. Thank you for your support — you are helping to make the game better!
Changed files in this update