Hello Adventurers,

Get ready for some spooky adventures with the return of Jack o' Lantern. He’s back, looking for his delicious Candy Corn and is willing to reward you handsomely for their return.

This update also adds brand new shop items including a Halloween themed lantern and new cosmetics to really immerse you in the new Ship Graveyard map. Finally, the update brings numerous bug fixes and balance updates including greatly improved loot for the Frost Mountains. Thank you and see you in the dungeons!

IRONMACE

Fixed an issue where the Rogue’s Double Jump could malfunction after reconnecting to the game following dungeon entry.

Fixed an issue where the Warlock’s summoned Hydra could fail to attack a hidden Rogue.

Fixed an issue where the Warlock’s Immortal Lament Magical Healing Bonus was being applied as Magical Healing instead of as a healing bonus as intended.

Fixed an issue where certain weapons, such as the arming sword, were not affected by the Fighter's Sword Mastery.

Fixed an issue where the Fighter’s Shield Slam could fail to destroy destructible objects.

Fixed an issue where action speed might not have been applied to the aiming timing that affects projectile drop.

Fixed an issue where the Ghost King could target an incorrect entity when using certain attack patterns.

Fixed an issue where the Yeti could stop attacking when encountering a player’s summoned creature or a deployed Pavise.

Fixed an issue where the Living Armor could stop moving when touching a deployed Pavise.

Fixed an issue where non-attacking Sea Urchins could be affected by the Chaotic Discord debuff.

Fixed an issue where Pirate monsters might not take damage from ranged attacks while standing idle.

Fixed an issue where Pirate monsters could detect and attack players located on different floors.

Fixed an issue where the White Shark could repeatedly use only one attack pattern.

Fixed an issue where the White Shark might not move properly.

Fixed an issue where the Bladehand could fail to destroy props.

Fixed an issue where some of the Ancient Stingray’s attack patterns could disappear into walls.

Fixed an issue where, after resetting when no players were present in the boss room following its final pattern, the Ancient Stingray might not use its final attack pattern again.

Fixed an issue in The Ruins of Forgotten Castle - Inferno where players could become stuck in the Shrine of Health located within the Demon Throne module.

Fixed an issue in The Ruins of Forgotten Castle - Inferno where the Abomination could become trapped by metal bars in the Painful Steps module.

Fixed an issue in The Frost Mountain - Ice Abyss where escaping via rope in the Shallow Valley module could fail due to ice created by a Frost Wyvern’s attack.

Fixed an issue in The Blue Maelstrom where water effects inside the ship might not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where water in The Blue Maelstrom might not display properly on certain PC specifications.

Fixed an issue in The Blue Maelstrom dungeon where breathing sounds might not play when exiting the water.

Fixed an issue in Adventure Mode where summoned creatures could attack other players instead of monsters.

Fixed an issue where the weapon damage of Haze Blade was lower than intended.

Fixed an issue where newly added equipment with Legendary rarity might not drop in dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the appearance of chests in The Blue Maelstrom could differ depending on graphic settings.

Fixed an issue where players could purchase gold coins from the Treasurer using gold coins instead of silver coins.