Halloween has arrived in the Overland, and with it comes our latest update filled with festive frights and mysterious surprises. This spooky celebration brings new improvements to make your adventures even more immersive. Here’s what’s new in Smalland!

Halloween Decorations and Encounters

Get into the spirit of the season with all-new Halloween decorations and a new building set. Transform your encampment into a haunted hideaway, and keep an eye out for acorns and candy corn.

The veil between the realm of living and the dead has grown thinner. Defeating creatures at night or in Samhain might have unexpected consequences.

We won’t spoil all the surprises here. The best way to discover what goes bump in the night is to step outside your campfire’s glow and experience it for yourself.

Join the Halloween Celebration

There’s much to uncover in this chilling new update to Smalland: Survive the Wilds. Decorate your encampment, face spectral new foes, and explore the world as it transforms for Halloween.

Log in today and see what secrets await beneath the moonlight.

