Hi, Smallfolk!
Halloween has arrived in the Overland, and with it comes our latest update filled with festive frights and mysterious surprises. This spooky celebration brings new improvements to make your adventures even more immersive. Here’s what’s new in Smalland!
Halloween Decorations and Encounters
Get into the spirit of the season with all-new Halloween decorations and a new building set. Transform your encampment into a haunted hideaway, and keep an eye out for acorns and candy corn.
The veil between the realm of living and the dead has grown thinner. Defeating creatures at night or in Samhain might have unexpected consequences.
We won’t spoil all the surprises here. The best way to discover what goes bump in the night is to step outside your campfire’s glow and experience it for yourself.
Join the Halloween Celebration
There’s much to uncover in this chilling new update to Smalland: Survive the Wilds. Decorate your encampment, face spectral new foes, and explore the world as it transforms for Halloween.
Log in today and see what secrets await beneath the moonlight.
Patch Notes
Added Halloween mode with festive decorations across the Overland.
Added new ghost-like creatures haunting the world during the season.
Added new spells to discover and master.
Introduced new resources, including acorn and candy corn.
Resource nodes can now be damaged by projectiles (for nodes that don’t require a harvesting tool).
Added a new building set.
Added new decorations to craft and collect.
Introduced a new hive type. This hive will spawn enemies in waves.
Map icons now correctly adapt to Underlands or Overlands locations.
Added a teleport up/down dialogue option for the Tree Encampment gnome.
Implemented various material and visual fixes for improved visuals.
Adjusted the “White Fur” drop rate for the Albino Mouse.
Changed files in this update