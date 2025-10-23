 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20510913 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Improved the initial movement speed of the player
2. Monsters are no longer 100% avoiding bombs
3. The prices of store items have significantly decreased
4. The player's footsteps returned to the previous thumping sound

