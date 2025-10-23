1. Improved the initial movement speed of the player
2. Monsters are no longer 100% avoiding bombs
3. The prices of store items have significantly decreased
4. The player's footsteps returned to the previous thumping sound
Version 2.0.2 update significantly reduces difficulty
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 弹炸人2222 Depot 767401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update