Attention MicroKnights!

Microvania is now out and ready to play for PC and Mac.

Here's a quick reminder of the new features that's been aded since the Demo build:

A bigger world

More enemies and bosses

Microcards and Microcells

Full Lexicon

Achievements

Check this news post for details on the above.

Here's a few more additions that just made it recently:

New Auto Save options, which can be set before the game starts and also from Accessibility settings.

The Hint Frequency is now also shown before starting a new game, and also from Accessibility settings.

Can now exit game from Boss fights (it will take your last save, which is the room just outside the boss room).

Lexicon is largely hidden by default, and will reveal each entry when you see it or obtain it.

Windowed Mode can now be resized, including a pixel perfect x1 size if you dare to try the game in its fantasy console accurate resolution.

I hope you enjoy the game. I've still got a few updates planned, so this won't be the last you hear from me :). See you all soon!