23 October 2025 Build 20510758
Attention MicroKnights!

Microvania is now out and ready to play for PC and Mac.

Here's a quick reminder of the new features that's been aded since the Demo build:

  • A bigger world

  • More enemies and bosses

  • Microcards and Microcells

  • Full Lexicon

  • Achievements

Check this news post for details on the above.

Here's a few more additions that just made it recently:

  • New Auto Save options, which can be set before the game starts and also from Accessibility settings.

  • The Hint Frequency is now also shown before starting a new game, and also from Accessibility settings.

  • Can now exit game from Boss fights (it will take your last save, which is the room just outside the boss room).

  • Lexicon is largely hidden by default, and will reveal each entry when you see it or obtain it.

  • Windowed Mode can now be resized, including a pixel perfect x1 size if you dare to try the game in its fantasy console accurate resolution.

I hope you enjoy the game. I've still got a few updates planned, so this won't be the last you hear from me :). See you all soon!

