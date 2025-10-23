 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20510753 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build updates unity to 6000.0.60f1 to fix a flaw in security discovered by a white hat hacker that Unity rolled out a critical patch for.

Changed files in this update

