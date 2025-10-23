This build updates unity to 6000.0.60f1 to fix a flaw in security discovered by a white hat hacker that Unity rolled out a critical patch for.
Unity Major Security Vulnerability patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
- Loading history…
macOS From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
- Loading history…
Linux From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update