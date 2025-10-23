Mechanization: Own 50 vehicles at the same time.



Mountains of Corpses and Seas of Blood: Kill 10,000 zombies in Endless Mode.



Fixed garbled Japanese text in achievements.



Fixed missing Russian achievement text.



Fixed an issue where blank areas were incorrectly occupied on certain maps at the start.



Fixed an issue in Raccoon City (lower-left road area) where grid residues remained after demolishing walls.



Fixed a residual construction grid prompt in Challenge Mode – Zombie Extermination Project.



Unlocked through the technology tree and can be produced in the Repair Vehicle once unlocked.The Multi-Functional Combat Vehicle includes three modes — Machine Gunner, Gunner and Maintenance Technician — which can be switched freely according to the battle situation.1.Fixed an issue where bullets were invalid in the pre-battle supply selection interface.2.Achievement description adjustments:3.Fixed a bug where abnormal grid occupation occurred during construction.4.Optimized unit status icon display delay in certain situations.5.Fixed a bug where hungry workers inside watchtowers could not be supplied by supply trucks.6.Fixed a mini-map misalignment issue in Challenge Mode – Zombie Extermination Project.7.Fixed an issue where ruins initialized incorrectly, causing missing loot or supplies.8.Optimized formation queues, reducing the maximum number of units per row.