Known issues
Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on
Added
Playtest ending notice panel shown on first game launch, informing players about the October 24th, 2025 release and asking for feedback
Dominant white coat, but mane still missing
Showing horse distance preference in the quick register
Read all button in inbox to mark all loaded messages as read
You can now research coat color probabilities in breeding (you have to unlock the DNA first)
Improved
Updated Godot engine version to 4.5, and used libraries to their newest versions
Ability and potential is now shown in live auction panel for horse
Inbox loading performance significantly improved by prioritizing unread messages and loading items incrementally
Make trainer, jockey and stablehand comments more deterministic, so that they don't change all the time
Simplified female hair to 1 slider
Fixed
Condition loss was not scaled to weekly, but still had old daily
New diagnostics for scene change
Possible reason for game crash after live race
Make a bit clearer the unknown pedigree
Splash screen now respects users audio settings
Fix a bug where the player would complain about themself
Some emails had bugs and were not sent
Possible fix for trainer commenting that potential is reached, when not
Hair and hats work much better and less visually glitchy now
How points were distributed at start, to a new and more reliable system
Symbols and numbers did not use normal text color in notes
Possible fix for showing rarely placeholder notifications in home screen
Possible fix to a crash caused by a memory leak
Changed files in this update