23 October 2025 Build 20510709 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known issues

  • Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on

Added

  • Playtest ending notice panel shown on first game launch, informing players about the October 24th, 2025 release and asking for feedback

  • Dominant white coat, but mane still missing

  • Showing horse distance preference in the quick register

  • Read all button in inbox to mark all loaded messages as read

  • You can now research coat color probabilities in breeding (you have to unlock the DNA first)

  • Improved

  • Updated Godot engine version to 4.5, and used libraries to their newest versions

  • Ability and potential is now shown in live auction panel for horse

  • Inbox loading performance significantly improved by prioritizing unread messages and loading items incrementally

  • Make trainer, jockey and stablehand comments more deterministic, so that they don't change all the time

  • Simplified female hair to 1 slider

Fixed

  • Condition loss was not scaled to weekly, but still had old daily

  • New diagnostics for scene change

  • Possible reason for game crash after live race

  • Make a bit clearer the unknown pedigree

  • Splash screen now respects users audio settings

  • Fix a bug where the player would complain about themself

  • Some emails had bugs and were not sent

  • Possible fix for trainer commenting that potential is reached, when not

  • Hair and hats work much better and less visually glitchy now

  • How points were distributed at start, to a new and more reliable system

  • Symbols and numbers did not use normal text color in notes

  • Possible fix for showing rarely placeholder notifications in home screen

  • Possible fix to a crash caused by a memory leak

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
