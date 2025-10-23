Known issues

Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on

Added

Make trainer, jockey and stablehand comments more deterministic, so that they don't change all the time

Inbox loading performance significantly improved by prioritizing unread messages and loading items incrementally

Ability and potential is now shown in live auction panel for horse

Updated Godot engine version to 4.5, and used libraries to their newest versions

You can now research coat color probabilities in breeding (you have to unlock the DNA first)

Read all button in inbox to mark all loaded messages as read

Showing horse distance preference in the quick register

Dominant white coat, but mane still missing

Playtest ending notice panel shown on first game launch, informing players about the October 24th, 2025 release and asking for feedback

Fixed

Condition loss was not scaled to weekly, but still had old daily

New diagnostics for scene change

Possible reason for game crash after live race

Make a bit clearer the unknown pedigree

Splash screen now respects users audio settings

Fix a bug where the player would complain about themself

Some emails had bugs and were not sent

Possible fix for trainer commenting that potential is reached, when not

Hair and hats work much better and less visually glitchy now

How points were distributed at start, to a new and more reliable system

Symbols and numbers did not use normal text color in notes

Possible fix for showing rarely placeholder notifications in home screen