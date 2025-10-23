Hey all,

We spotted two issues with our Cardinals release we've resolved in this high speed hotfix:

The West Cardinal for Mr Slab The Butcher Ritual had an issue with one of the coins that made it only partially playable.

The Ritual Select screen was reporting no coins for the Photograph Ritual if you scrolled to it after selecting a Cardinal on a previous Ritual, regardless of the amount of Coins you did have.

Our apologies! We've tested the Cardinals to death, but adding 243% more content to the game meant we were bound to miss one or two small things.

Thanks to those who reported, we'll keep up the pace and fix any other issues as fast as possible.

S