23 October 2025 Build 20510552 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

The second update after release is ready and it brings many small improvements!

Better Drawing

[not pictured: improved artistic talent]

Drawing is now improved with scalable marker width, smoother lines and better performance on drawboards.

Note Export, Fixes & Improvements

While I'm working on some prototypes for some new directions for Mind Palace these improvements aim to bring you a smoother and more stable experience. See the full changelog below for details.

Your feedback matters, a quick Steam review helps a lot!

For a week, Mind Palace will be 50% off, starting today!

Thank you for playing.

- fatderda

Changelog

  • marker for drawboard is now scalable (use right thumbstick up/down)

  • improved drawing on drawboards and reduced loading time

  • export all notes from menu

  • webpages now open in the SteamVR Overlay instead of on Desktop (SteamVR only)

  • added ability to cancel a run during the countdown

  • added hints for quest-relevant tools

  • fixed tooltips on hashtag connections

  • fixed bug when holding onto a lever while releasing the topic gun

  • reworked arrow model

  • improved next quest selection

  • fixed bug where player could get stuck in flight under certain conditions

  • improved saving system to reduce stutters

  • fixed occasional bug when retrieving ghost notes

  • locked runs are now shown and can be unlocked

  • improved note-to-note connection appearance

  • fixed skybox color bug on Oculus Runtime

  • fixed spawn position bug

  • various small fixes

