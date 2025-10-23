Hey everyone,
The second update after release is ready and it brings many small improvements!
Better Drawing
[not pictured: improved artistic talent]
Drawing is now improved with scalable marker width, smoother lines and better performance on drawboards.
Note Export, Fixes & Improvements
While I'm working on some prototypes for some new directions for Mind Palace these improvements aim to bring you a smoother and more stable experience. See the full changelog below for details.
Your feedback matters, a quick Steam review helps a lot!
For a week, Mind Palace will be 50% off, starting today!
Thank you for playing.
- fatderda
Changelog
marker for drawboard is now scalable (use right thumbstick up/down)
improved drawing on drawboards and reduced loading time
export all notes from menu
webpages now open in the SteamVR Overlay instead of on Desktop (SteamVR only)
added ability to cancel a run during the countdown
added hints for quest-relevant tools
fixed tooltips on hashtag connections
fixed bug when holding onto a lever while releasing the topic gun
reworked arrow model
improved next quest selection
fixed bug where player could get stuck in flight under certain conditions
improved saving system to reduce stutters
fixed occasional bug when retrieving ghost notes
locked runs are now shown and can be unlocked
improved note-to-note connection appearance
fixed skybox color bug on Oculus Runtime
fixed spawn position bug
various small fixes
Changed files in this update