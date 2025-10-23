Hey everyone,

The second update after release is ready and it brings many small improvements!

Better Drawing

[not pictured: improved artistic talent]

Drawing is now improved with scalable marker width, smoother lines and better performance on drawboards.

Note Export, Fixes & Improvements

While I'm working on some prototypes for some new directions for Mind Palace these improvements aim to bring you a smoother and more stable experience. See the full changelog below for details.

Your feedback matters, a quick Steam review helps a lot!

For a week, Mind Palace will be 50% off, starting today!

Thank you for playing.

- fatderda

Changelog