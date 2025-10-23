Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

We’re pleased to share the details of the v1.10 update.

A Leaderboard has been added to the Well of Trials. Become the World Best Swamp Keeper! You can now view the leaderboard when entering the Well of Trials.

After achieving your best score and dying, your score will now be displayed.

During the Well of Trials, killing enemies summoned by the boss will no longer increase your kill count.

The difficulty progression curve of the Well of Trials has been adjusted to be more gradual.

A Quick Deploy Key has been added to the Advance settings.