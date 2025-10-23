 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20510534 Edited 23 October 2025 – 09:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

We’re pleased to share the details of the v1.10 update.

v1.10

Update Notes

  • A Leaderboard has been added to the Well of Trials. Become the World Best Swamp Keeper!

    • You can now view the leaderboard when entering the Well of Trials.

    • After achieving your best score and dying, your score will now be displayed.

  • During the Well of Trials, killing enemies summoned by the boss will no longer increase your kill count.

  • The difficulty progression curve of the Well of Trials has been adjusted to be more gradual.

  • A Quick Deploy Key has been added to the Advance settings.

  • If a charged skill does not fire an arrow, the Nocking Time and Drawing Time attributes will no longer apply.

    • These values are now fixed at 0 seconds and 0.3 seconds respectively.

Thank you.

