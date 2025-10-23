Fixed an issue where lines appeared on Ellie’s house (1F and 2F) screens when using the Stretch option at certain resolutions.

Replaced the phrase “Candy Delivery +1” with “Candy Delivery Level Up” in the Candy Codex.

Recalled incorrectly distributed test Incubator items and provided official items instead.

Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive when opening the UI while casting the fishing rod.

Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive if forced sleep occurred while transitioning between locations.

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete

Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops