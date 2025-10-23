 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20510478 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.2.10.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Replaced the phrase “Candy Delivery +1” with “Candy Delivery Level Up” in the Candy Codex.

  • Fixed an issue where lines appeared on Ellie’s house (1F and 2F) screens when using the Stretch option at certain resolutions.

System

  • Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive if forced sleep occurred while transitioning between locations.

  • Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive when opening the UI while casting the fishing rod.

  • Recalled incorrectly distributed test Incubator items and provided official items instead.



Major Known Issues Being Addressed

  • Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

  • Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

  • Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

  • Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

  • Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete

  • Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops

  • Issue where controls may become unresponsive when attempting to open the UI while interacting with objects.

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
