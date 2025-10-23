v5.2.10.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Replaced the phrase “Candy Delivery +1” with “Candy Delivery Level Up” in the Candy Codex.
Fixed an issue where lines appeared on Ellie’s house (1F and 2F) screens when using the Stretch option at certain resolutions.
System
Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive if forced sleep occurred while transitioning between locations.
Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive when opening the UI while casting the fishing rod.
Recalled incorrectly distributed test Incubator items and provided official items instead.
Major Known Issues Being Addressed
Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial
Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)
Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)
Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese
Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete
Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops
Issue where controls may become unresponsive when attempting to open the UI while interacting with objects.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
