Hey friends, hope you're all doing well!:)🧡

It's October 23rd, which means the Plus Update released today!! I hope you're all looking forward to the new content this update has to offer!:D

If you should encounter any bugs or glitches please let me know via our Discord or in the Steam forums! Also feel free to reach out to me there if you have any ideas or other suggestions, I'm always looking forward to hearing them!:)

3 new Heroes

Axel , a Brawler who charges his Gear Units slowly, but makes up for it with raw attack power!

Gobble , a Caster who masters the elements, both offensively and defensively!

Griswold, a Utility hero who excels at blocking attacks and healing himself back up!

2 new Enemies per Area

Which makes up a total of 16 new enemies! These enemies are mixed into the default enemy pool, so now you can encounter 5 different default enemies per area instead of the previous 3!

15 new Items

A large set of the new Items are various Bean variations, meaning you can now boost stats in a less random way! You can now cook 12 different Bean variations💪

Furthermore the Frappee, Breaded Cactus Fruit and Breaded Snail Shell recipes are now available!

5 new Skills

Gobble starts with the John Bomb Skill, Griswold with the Parry Skill. Furthermore there is now a Lightningstep, Hydro Claw and Thunderbold Skill available.

Additionally there are 15 new attributes!

20 new Stickers

Among 4 new Tackle Stickers, and 3 more “Everyone is”-Stickers, there are 13 more unique Stickers now available!

4 new Weather Types

Surprise! Even more new content! >:D

Clover

Hot Stones

Frozen

Mystery Dungeon (my personal favorite!)

You’ll have to explore to find out what each of them does:D

Supply Set A & B

Once unlocked, you can now choose a Supply Set to start your run with!

Their contents change daily, so check back often for surprises! ✨

New Input system

The old input system seemed to be confusing for some, while also missing some features. With the new input system you can now even use your mouse and also set which gamepads should be used and which not.

Thanks for reading🧡

Thanks for reading so far friends!:D Hope you're all going to have a great time with the new content (if not please let me know lol)

Take care of yourself and others!:D🧡