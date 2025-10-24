Old Creatures Come Back!

Dear Explorers！We are bringing you our Halloween Patch! Happy Halloween!It is a skeleton war horse burning with the flames of hell. Legend has it that the skeleton horse is the mount of the knight of hell, and is the most reliable partner of the knight. It can fly to the sky and dive into the sea like walking on the ground, and the energy from hell also gives it the power of eternal life.- Normal attack- Sacrifice: unleashes the flames of hell to inflict continuous damage to enemies within a certain range (damage value correlates to the HP of the enemy, while damage upper limit correlates to the percentage of melee damage of the skeleton horse)- path of flame, activates its own hell energy, increases its own movement speed by 50% and melee damage by 30%. Moving will leave a hell flame in place, enemies near the hell flame will take continuous damage (1-50 dmg/0.5 sec)The food favored by skeleton horses that replenish their hell energy. It can be crafted at magic workbench with a dark Magic Stone and a magic berry.Note：Skeleton horse is endowed with strong vitality. Like any other bone creatures, it can resurrect as well. It can be resurrected at the Conjuring Cooking Pot with 50 Magic Stone of any of the following types: Dark, Fire, Water, Thunder, Light, Earth, and WindCan be exchanged at tailor’s workbench with pumpkins.Upon the arrival of Halloween, so do all those naughty Pumpkin Soul Reapers out there trick or treating. Hurry up and fight them off!During the event, Pumpkin Soul Reaper can be found in:: Novice Grassland, GrasslandDawn Island, Woodland, and VoidDefeating it will drop:(7 days)(7 days)With Halloween fast approaching, we need plenty of pumpkins not only to decorate our homes but also to use them to exchange gifts! Hurry up and call your buddies to plant pumpkins together!Defeating Pumpkin Soul Reapers will drop pumpkin seeds, which can be used to plant pumpkins.Pumpkins can be exchanged for various Halloween gifts at the Tailor’s WorkbenchNew skeleton costume set can be exchanged at the Tailor’s Workbench with:：400 pumpkins：200 pumpkins：100 pumpkins：200 pumpkins：100 pumpkins：1000 pumpkinsKnight costume set can be exchanged at the Tailor’s Workbench with:：350 pumpkins：350 pumpkins：150 pumpkins：250 pumpkins：150 pumpkins：700 pumpkins：700 pumpkinsRemember the Scarecrow costume from before? They can be exchanged at 50% discount!Close Autumn Event.Happy Halloween!