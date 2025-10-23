 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20510208 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that charge attack was not triggered when the amount of water remaining in the loamia was 0.
Fixed a bug in which the “Y” action would be used by the loamia without regard to the amount of water remaining.
The usage of special actions has been made easier to understand.
Added action descriptions to character introductions. Medium

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3036611
