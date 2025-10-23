Fixed a bug that charge attack was not triggered when the amount of water remaining in the loamia was 0.
Fixed a bug in which the “Y” action would be used by the loamia without regard to the amount of water remaining.
The usage of special actions has been made easier to understand.
Added action descriptions to character introductions. Medium
