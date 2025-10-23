Thanks so much to everyone who played on day 1 and reported bugs--you guys are legends (both for playing and reporting!) We've now fixed two big ones (your menu screen should now say 1.0.9 or higher in the bottom left corner)
* Some people were getting "immersed in the mystery" to the point they were clipping through their deduction board into a strange void. While spooky, this was not an intended part of the game and it's now fixed. If this happened to you, save your game, download the update and use "ctrl + alt + u" or "ctrl + option + u" (for mac users) to yoink yourself back to hotel room.
* There weas a bug when you got stuck looking at Gaz's bathtub/cow watering trough after an important conversation. That should now be fixed.
We hope you enjoy the game and please keep reporting bugs here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/
<3 Maddy
