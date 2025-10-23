The October patch is upon us and with it comes another round of balance changes and tweaks. In addition, a new client is available on Steam with additional UI improvements including showing if conditions are Cleansable or Dispellable.

Have a spooky halloween everyone and keep an eye out for witches and hyaenids!

Client

User Interface

Unit Conditions and effects now display if they can be dispelled or cleansed. In the list, the icon will now have a circle around it to indicate if it can be cleansed (purple circle) or dispelled (cyan circle) and that status also appears in the tooltip if you hover or select the condition.



Fixed an issue in which the race Djinn was not available for the filter in the Rune Manager

Rules text and descriptions

Updated and fixed many instances of incorrect descriptions

Added some missing combat log text

Art and sound

Added some additional updated sound effects (as always, thanks SAForg)

Added additional high resolution rune art

Added additional backgrounds to the main menu

Maps

Updated the ranked versions of the maps Brood Pits and Shores of Maljara .

Adjusted the map rarity of Shores of Maljara to RARE.

Adjusted the map rarity of Lost City to RARE.

Added Brood Pits to the ranked map rotation.

Balance Updates

The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.