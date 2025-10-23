 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20510128 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The October patch is upon us and with it comes another round of balance changes and tweaks. In addition, a new client is available on Steam with additional UI improvements including showing if conditions are Cleansable or Dispellable.

Have a spooky halloween everyone and keep an eye out for witches and hyaenids!

Client

User Interface

  • Unit Conditions and effects now display if they can be dispelled or cleansed. In the list, the icon will now have a circle around it to indicate if it can be cleansed (purple circle) or dispelled (cyan circle) and that status also appears in the tooltip if you hover or select the condition.

  • Fixed an issue in which the race Djinn was not available for the filter in the Rune Manager

Rules text and descriptions

  • Updated and fixed many instances of incorrect descriptions

  • Added some missing combat log text

Art and sound

  • Added some additional updated sound effects (as always, thanks SAForg)

  • Added additional high resolution rune art

  • Added additional backgrounds to the main menu

Maps

  • Updated the ranked versions of the maps Brood Pits and Shores of Maljara.

  • Adjusted the map rarity of Shores of Maljara to RARE.

  • Adjusted the map rarity of Lost City to RARE.

  • Added Brood Pits to the ranked map rotation.

Balance Updates

The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.

Changed files in this update

Windows Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link