The October patch is upon us and with it comes another round of balance changes and tweaks. In addition, a new client is available on Steam with additional UI improvements including showing if conditions are Cleansable or Dispellable.
Have a spooky halloween everyone and keep an eye out for witches and hyaenids!
Client
User Interface
Unit Conditions and effects now display if they can be dispelled or cleansed. In the list, the icon will now have a circle around it to indicate if it can be cleansed (purple circle) or dispelled (cyan circle) and that status also appears in the tooltip if you hover or select the condition.
Fixed an issue in which the race Djinn was not available for the filter in the Rune Manager
Rules text and descriptions
Updated and fixed many instances of incorrect descriptions
Added some missing combat log text
Art and sound
Added some additional updated sound effects (as always, thanks SAForg)
Added additional high resolution rune art
Added additional backgrounds to the main menu
Maps
Updated the ranked versions of the maps Brood Pits and Shores of Maljara.
Adjusted the map rarity of Shores of Maljara to RARE.
Adjusted the map rarity of Lost City to RARE.
Added Brood Pits to the ranked map rotation.
Balance Updates
The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.
