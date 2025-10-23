👁️ Exit Zone – Patch Live: Spectating & Anomalies Update
Spectating fixes, anomaly improvements, three new anomalies added, one removed, and design tweaks.
We've pushed a new update for Exit Zone focused on spectating stability, anomaly behavior, and overall design polish. Thanks to everyone who sent reports — your feedback helps shape the Zone.
📌 Patch Notes
👀 Spectating Mode Fixes – Improved camera stability, UI during spectation, and smoother transitions between players.
🔧 Anomaly Improvements – Fixed various edge cases and improved detection accuracy for several anomaly types.
🆕 +3 New Anomalies – Added three new anomaly types to increase variety and unpredictability in runs.
🗑️ Removed 1 Anomaly – Removed an anomaly that caused consistency issues and occasional soft-locks.
🎨 Design Tweaks – Visual and level design polish to improve readability and atmosphere.
⚠️ Note: Exit Zone is in Early Access. Some systems remain under development and may change. Please report any issues you find.
Thank you for playing and reporting issues — your support moves the Zone forward.
— Team Galactic Games
Changed files in this update