Major 23 October 2025 Build 20510113 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👁️ Exit Zone – Patch Live: Spectating & Anomalies Update

Spectating fixes, anomaly improvements, three new anomalies added, one removed, and design tweaks.

We've pushed a new update for Exit Zone focused on spectating stability, anomaly behavior, and overall design polish. Thanks to everyone who sent reports — your feedback helps shape the Zone.


📌 Patch Notes

  • 👀 Spectating Mode Fixes – Improved camera stability, UI during spectation, and smoother transitions between players.

  • 🔧 Anomaly Improvements – Fixed various edge cases and improved detection accuracy for several anomaly types.

  • 🆕 +3 New Anomalies – Added three new anomaly types to increase variety and unpredictability in runs.

  • 🗑️ Removed 1 Anomaly – Removed an anomaly that caused consistency issues and occasional soft-locks.

  • 🎨 Design Tweaks – Visual and level design polish to improve readability and atmosphere.

⚠️ Note: Exit Zone is in Early Access. Some systems remain under development and may change. Please report any issues you find.


▶️ View on Steam

Thank you for playing and reporting issues — your support moves the Zone forward.

— Team Galactic Games

