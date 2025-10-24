Hi folks! A small update today:

Improved district title customization; you can now set three different colors (both ends of the title gradient as well as the title outline color), and can also set exactly where you want the title to appear within the district.

Fixed recoloring of water during initial lake district placement, if you had configured that.

Fixed a rare case where non-walkable terrain (mountains, chasms, etc) could sometimes incorrectly override flattened districts which were drawn over that terrain and set as walkable.

Fixed a rare assertion failure involving terrain painting tools and opening and closing the "Design", "Reports", or "System" menus.

Fixes to the new "spinner" UI widget's drag-to-edit functionality, which fixed some awkward UI issues during combat ability editing.

Applied the new "spinner" UI widget's changes to the related "integer spinner" widget. This improves several UI elements throughout the game.

Fixed the map layout preview during the New Game UI flow to look much nicer and less garish.

Quest chains now have their level set based only upon their hunt quests (if there are any hunt quests in the chain). This really only matters for multi-level regions; if you have a region which has (for example) players of level 1-10 and you have a quest chain which consists of five "Fight those level 1 monsters" quests and one "Go talk to that other quest-giver" quest, previously the quest chain was considered to be level 1-10, because the "go to" quest on the end wasn't combat and was considered appropriate for any level. Now the quest chain is instead treated as level 1, so you won't have level 10 players trying to do the quest chain just to get to the later quest in it.

High-level players no longer ignore low-level monsters. They don't seek them out and they don't feel particularly happy about winning the fight, but if they end up in combat with them they will kill them instead of just walking away.

The "What's New" window no longer appears for first-time players -- leave them alone and let them get on with starting their first game!