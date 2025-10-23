Just a few bug fixes.
The Forest temple can no longer be redone after completion(the plant at the beginning will not spawn a second time)
The Tidal Tower can no longer be redone after completion(Raven will not respawn a second time)
Snake Temple can no longer be redone after completion(The cages that need to be dropped will not spawn a second time)
Using lightness in Storms domain no longer messes with the lighting.
Cait Siths shop now increases max insects to 9 instead of increasing by 1
I have also made a small change to the forest colony that I had been planning for a year and never got around to it.
bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1996361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update