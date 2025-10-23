 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20509901 Edited 23 October 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a few bug fixes.
The Forest temple can no longer be redone after completion(the plant at the beginning will not spawn a second time)
The Tidal Tower can no longer be redone after completion(Raven will not respawn a second time)
Snake Temple can no longer be redone after completion(The cages that need to be dropped will not spawn a second time)
Using lightness in Storms domain no longer messes with the lighting.
Cait Siths shop now increases max insects to 9 instead of increasing by 1
I have also made a small change to the forest colony that I had been planning for a year and never got around to it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1996361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link