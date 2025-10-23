Just a few bug fixes.

The Forest temple can no longer be redone after completion(the plant at the beginning will not spawn a second time)

The Tidal Tower can no longer be redone after completion(Raven will not respawn a second time)

Snake Temple can no longer be redone after completion(The cages that need to be dropped will not spawn a second time)

Using lightness in Storms domain no longer messes with the lighting.

Cait Siths shop now increases max insects to 9 instead of increasing by 1

I have also made a small change to the forest colony that I had been planning for a year and never got around to it.