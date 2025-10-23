- Fixed character creation process where sometimes buttons were not responsive
- Fixed Text & Image creation in Preparation Board
Day 1 Patch - Bug Fixes
Hello travellers! Day 1 Patch introducing some bug fixes that got reported. Here's the changelist:
