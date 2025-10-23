 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20509642
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello travellers! Day 1 Patch introducing some bug fixes that got reported. Here's the changelist:

  • Fixed character creation process where sometimes buttons were not responsive
  • Fixed Text & Image creation in Preparation Board

