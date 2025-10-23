Update v0.6.12

A new ride rolls in — meet the Diesellenger

Another patch is here — fast, focused, and fueled by your feedback.

We’re working every day to improve Plains of Pain through regular, focused updates. These smaller but impactful patches help us react quickly to the community, keep the game world fresh, and bring new features and fixes to life without delay.

This update introduces a brand-new wasteland vehicle, quality-of-life additions, and continued fixes to polish core systems.



Patch Highlights

New Vehicle: Diesellenger

A reimagined classic reborn for the wasteland. The Diesellenger runs on Biodiesel, bringing a powerful, gritty diesel-fueled presence to your garage.

If you loved the Steamstang, you’ll want to test-drive this beast across the broken highways.

Other Changes and Fixes

Vehicles: You can now press E to raise your vehicle to max hover height. A simple trick to get unstuck from tight terrain or bad landing spots.

Vehicle HUD Hints: We've added visual control hints when driving, to help players discover all functions more easily.

Caravan Radio: The Caravan with the dirty mattress now includes a functioning radio that plays dusty country tunes.





Biome Name Display: Fixed a delay in showing biome names when entering new zones.

Biome Visuals: Fixed visual flickering during transitions between biome effects.

Slipster Fix: Adjusted default attributes for the Slipster vehicle.

Code Maintenance: Continued backend optimizations to improve overall performance and reduce bugs.



What’s Next

We’ll continue releasing small and responsive QoL and content updates like this one. They help us improve things quickly without waiting for huge changelogs.

Looking ahead, we’re turning our focus toward Base Building 2.0 — a major upgrade that will allow players to build without limits on online servers. New build parts, decorations, and production features will follow in future updates, giving creative players more tools than ever to shape their homes in the wasteland.

From the Dev Team

Thank you again for being part of this journey. Every patch we release is a direct result of the passion and feedback from you — our players.

We're constantly inspired by your creativity, your ideas, and your dedication. We’re building this world together, and we're not slowing down.

See you on the road,

Your Plains of Pain Dev Team