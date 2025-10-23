 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20509523 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have implemented a minor update to fix stick operation issues that occurred when using an analog controller.
This update reduces the difference in feel compared to the Nintendo Switch version.

Please continue to enjoy NIGHT STRIKER GEAR!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3290391
  • Loading history…
