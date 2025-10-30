Operation Omega is a go!

Starting today, the battle for Kolguyev has launched for all Arma Reforger players. Set foot on this harsh volcanic island and experience one of the largest updates to the game to date. In Update 1.6, take command in the drastically overhauled Conflict HQC game mode, experience the new Operation Omega singleplayer campaign and Air Support scenario, and gear up with new weapons, equipment, and systems to lead your team to victory.

Kolguyev

Kolguyev has finally returned to the Armaverse, reimagined in the Enfusion engine. This rugged volcanic island contrasts beautifully with Everon’s lush greenery, trading grass fields for windswept pines, barren ridges, and the warm hues of the autumn season. Beneath its dormant volcano lies a network of steaming hot springs and winding sulfur streams. Scattered across the island are the rusted remains of an old coal industry.

Conflict HQC

The classic Conflict experience has been completely rebuilt into Headquarters Commander (HQC). In this new rendition of the game mode, a player can step into the role of Commander and coordinate the war effort by assigning tasks to player squads, managing AI logistic units, and leading their faction to victory.

Bases are no longer just fixed objectives but can now be constructed anywhere across an island. Players can also rise through the ranks by contributing to their squad’s success, such as staying close to squadmates, healing allies, repairing vehicles, and completing assigned objectives. Every squad features unique loadouts, group types, and roles designed to coordinate with the entire team.

Resource management now plays a critical role, as the new supply scarcity system requires you to retrieve and transport materials from nearby harbors or depots to keep your forces operational. Don’t worry, though, players also have their own personal supply called Military Supply Allocation by Rank (MSAR), so they aren’t draining all the team's supplies at the arsenal. HQC represents an entirely new way to experience Conflict, and we look forward to seeing the creativity of players on the battlefield.

Singleplayer Content

In addition to the base game modes like Game Master and Combat Ops being added to Kolguyev, players will also be able to enjoy some solo content as we introduce two new singleplayer experiences:

Operation Omega – a five-episode campaign that drops you behind enemy lines, as part of a special forces team operating on Kolguyev.

Air Support – a scenario focused on testing your piloting skills as you’re tasked with a variety of transport, fire support, and logistical missions.

Whether you take to the skies or march through the mud, these missions bring back the cinematic, story-focused gameplay Arma fans have been missing.

Arsenal Additions

The armory has been expanded with new gear and firepower, including new rocket types for the RPG-7, two rocket launchers (RPG-22 and RPG-75), and added camouflage, wrapped versions of the M21 and ART-II. Hand-fired flares are now available to light up the night and mark positions. On the clothing side, players can equip added camouflage patterns such as US Army Tiger Stripe and USSR TTsKO, along with some clothing items of Soviet naval infantry uniforms.

Self-titled combat engineers will find new ways to shape the battlefield with constructable sandbags, mortars, and static weapons that can be carried and deployed almost anywhere. Anti-personnel mines, including the M14 and PMN-4, can also be used to create deadly chokepoints against enemy infantry (and the occasional, absentminded friendly).

Overhauled Systems

Update 1.6 introduces numerous improvements to gameplay systems and core mechanics, which would be too lengthy to list in this article. Here are some quick key features worth mentioning:

FIA Rework - The FIA now features new units, better weapon loadouts, and even civilian fighters.

Moving on Vehicles - Climb onto the back of a flatbed truck and fire while riding along.

HOTAS & Peripheral Support - Preset profiles for HOTAS setups are now included, with customization options planned for the future. Also, Logitech peripherals are fully supported, featuring unique reactive lighting effects for mice and keyboards that respond to in-game events.

Environmental Factors - Foliage now reacts to character movement, and wind affects projectiles like bullets, rockets, and mortars.

Field Manual Expansion - Dozens of new pages have been added to the Field Manual to help you understand the new systems.

Performance Improvements - Hundreds of bug fixes, tweaks, and performance optimizations...

You can read the full 1.6 Update changelog here: Changelog 1.6.0.54

