Major Change

Token Stacking System Update

Now Available : Players can now use the same token multiple times to stack and cumulate their effects

Important Exception : This stacking feature does not apply to tokens that add types to turrets

Example: Using multiple damage boost tokens will now provide cumulative damage increases

Impact

This update provides more strategic options by allowing players to concentrate on specific effects they want to enhance rather than being forced to diversify their token selection. Experiment with new powerful combinations to optimize your defensive setup!

Thank you for your continued support of Last Hit Titan. We look forward to seeing your new strategies with the token stacking feature!