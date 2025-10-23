 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20509151
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Change

Token Stacking System Update

  • Now Available: Players can now use the same token multiple times to stack and cumulate their effects

  • Important Exception: This stacking feature does not apply to tokens that add types to turrets

  • Example: Using multiple damage boost tokens will now provide cumulative damage increases

Impact

This update provides more strategic options by allowing players to concentrate on specific effects they want to enhance rather than being forced to diversify their token selection. Experiment with new powerful combinations to optimize your defensive setup!

Thank you for your continued support of Last Hit Titan. We look forward to seeing your new strategies with the token stacking feature!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3523391
