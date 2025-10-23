🌑 KALPA × Rotaeno: Two Worlds Meeting on the Same Orbit

Rotaeno’s spatial immersion meets KALPA’s delicate visuals.

As the motion of your fingertips intertwines with the beat, a new rhythm begins.

🌟 Song List:

1. Maholova - aran

2. GALACTIC WARZONE - Akira Complex

3. Spinel - ぺのれり

4. Secret Illumination - Yooh

5. Waltz for Lorelei - Sobrem & 庭師

6. Inverted World - ARForest

7. 極彩色のユートピア - HyuN feat. kradness

8. 無彩色のディストピア - HyuN feat. ウォルピスカーター

9. Calorific Refract - Tatsh

10. Secret Illumination (seatrus's “The AURA” Remix) - seatrus

11. The Promised Land - Iris feat. LynH

🌟 Decorative Items:

1. Rotaeno Profile Icon

2. Cheri Companion