🌑 KALPA × Rotaeno: Two Worlds Meeting on the Same Orbit
Rotaeno’s spatial immersion meets KALPA’s delicate visuals.
As the motion of your fingertips intertwines with the beat, a new rhythm begins.
🌟 Song List:
1. Maholova - aran
2. GALACTIC WARZONE - Akira Complex
3. Spinel - ぺのれり
4. Secret Illumination - Yooh
5. Waltz for Lorelei - Sobrem & 庭師
6. Inverted World - ARForest
7. 極彩色のユートピア - HyuN feat. kradness
8. 無彩色のディストピア - HyuN feat. ウォルピスカーター
9. Calorific Refract - Tatsh
10. Secret Illumination (seatrus's “The AURA” Remix) - seatrus
11. The Promised Land - Iris feat. LynH
🌟 Decorative Items:
1. Rotaeno Profile Icon
2. Cheri Companion
