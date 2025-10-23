Geheimnisnacht

Geheimnisnacht is upon us, and the Skull of Blosphoros haunts these lands once more! From October 23 until November 2, you can find foul Chaos worshippers performing vile rituals to awaken this dark master, and it is up to you to stop them!

Seek the Skull of Blosphoros in the following levels:

Righteous Stand

Hunger in the Dark

Warcamp

Old Haunts*

The Forsaken Temple

Disrupt the ritual and secure the Skull of Blosphoros for an extra challenge. Select your courier with caution as there is no second chance of picking up the Skull during that mission once it has been lost.

* Update: Old Haunts is temporarily disabled as it was found to be crashing as of this update. Will hotfix.

Unlock new rewards

Complete Event Quests by disrupting the ritual and carrying the Skull all the way through the levels to earn unique rewards! There’s five new weapon illusions alongside a brand new portrait frame to unlock!

Bardin's War Pick

Kerillian's Greatsword

Saltzpyre's Axe

Sienna's Conflagration Staff

Kruber's Sword

Additionally, for the duration of the event there will be Double XP to be earned across all game modes!

Previous Rewards

If you missed your chance in previous years, worry not! Seek the Event section of Lohner’s Emporium of Wonders to purchase old rewards with shillings!





Without further ado…

Patch 6.8.0 patch notes

Features & Tweaks

Enabled the Geheimnisnacht event, Keep decorations, event shop and event quests.

Added a new Portrait frame as well as five new weapon illusions: Bardin's War Pick Kerillian's Greatsword Saltzpyre's Axe Sienna's Conflagration Staff Kruber's Sword

Enabled the Skull of Blosphoros ritual on the following levels: Righteous Stand Hunger in the Dark Warcamp Old Haunts The Forsaken Temple

Slightly increased the distance of the first Heavy Attack for Kerillian’s Greatsword.



Fixes