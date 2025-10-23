 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20509051 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Geheimnisnacht

Geheimnisnacht is upon us, and the Skull of Blosphoros haunts these lands once more! From October 23 until November 2, you can find foul Chaos worshippers performing vile rituals to awaken this dark master, and it is up to you to stop them!

Seek the Skull of Blosphoros in the following levels:

  • Righteous Stand

  • Hunger in the Dark

  • Warcamp

  • Old Haunts*

  • The Forsaken Temple

Disrupt the ritual and secure the Skull of Blosphoros for an extra challenge. Select your courier with caution as there is no second chance of picking up the Skull during that mission once it has been lost.

* Update: Old Haunts is temporarily disabled as it was found to be crashing as of this update. Will hotfix.

Unlock new rewards

Complete Event Quests by disrupting the ritual and carrying the Skull all the way through the levels to earn unique rewards! There’s five new weapon illusions alongside a brand new portrait frame to unlock!

  • Bardin's War Pick

  • Kerillian's Greatsword

  • Saltzpyre's Axe

  • Sienna's Conflagration Staff

  • Kruber's Sword

Additionally, for the duration of the event there will be Double XP to be earned across all game modes!

Previous Rewards

If you missed your chance in previous years, worry not! Seek the Event section of Lohner’s Emporium of Wonders to purchase old rewards with shillings!


Without further ado…

Patch 6.8.0 patch notes

Features & Tweaks

  • Enabled the Geheimnisnacht event, Keep decorations, event shop and event quests.

  • Added a new Portrait frame as well as five new weapon illusions:

    • Bardin's War Pick

    • Kerillian's Greatsword

    • Saltzpyre's Axe

    • Sienna's Conflagration Staff

    • Kruber's Sword

  • Enabled the Skull of Blosphoros ritual on the following levels:

    • Righteous Stand

    • Hunger in the Dark

    • Warcamp

    • Old Haunts

    • The Forsaken Temple

  • Slightly increased the distance of the first Heavy Attack for Kerillian’s Greatsword.

Fixes

  • Fixed clipping from Engineer gauntlet on shields.

  • Fixed some environment visual bugs on Screaming Bell.

Changed files in this update

