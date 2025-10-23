⚔️ New Mode: The Judgment
Even mistakes carry a price.
The first time you fail, you can continue your run,
but you’ll lose all your money ($).
A second chance — at the cost of everything you own.
💀 New Boss: The Dead Merchant
When the market stops, despair begins.
Under his rule, you can’t sell dominos this round.
Play with what you have… no trade, no mercy.
🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements
Visual and usability updates to the user interface.
Quality-of-life improvements for a smoother, more balanced experience.
🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to improve security and game stability.
Changed files in this update