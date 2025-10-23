 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20509050 Edited 23 October 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ New Mode: The Judgment

Even mistakes carry a price.

  • The first time you fail, you can continue your run,

  • but you’ll lose all your money ($).
    A second chance — at the cost of everything you own.

💀 New Boss: The Dead Merchant

When the market stops, despair begins.

  • Under his rule, you can’t sell dominos this round.
    Play with what you have… no trade, no mercy.

🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements

  • Visual and usability updates to the user interface.

  • Quality-of-life improvements for a smoother, more balanced experience.

  • 🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to improve security and game stability.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3707611
macOS Depot 3707612
Linux Depot 3707613
