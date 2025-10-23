V1.3.0
Hey there! This version update focuses on new features that can optimize your gaming experience!
Thank you all again for your ongoing support for the two of us!
Additions
Added the option to disable automatic play for cards in hand. Right-click to toggle disable/enable, as shown. When disabled, the card won't be auto-played via the Quick Play gear.
Added the option to disable pendants. Right-click to toggle disable/enable, as shown. When disabled, the pendant's effects are suspended. (Pendants with on-acquire effects or negative impacts cannot be disabled.)
Added hotkeys for Quick Discard and Quick Sell. Hover your mouse over a card in hand to use these shortcuts. Defaults to no keybind; customize in Settings > Controls.
Added batch purchasing for plot expansions. When using a shovel in the shop to expand plots, you can now buy multiple at once.
Added long-press functionality to the difficulty button for continuous switching between difficulties.
Added a counter to the pendant [Power of Orange].
Added the new pendant [Raindrop Blossom Plantation].
Added achievements [Apex Plant], [Apex Animal], and [Apex Orange]. Unlock by clearing the highest difficulty for each class (if already completed, relaunch the game to unlock).
Optimizations
Optimized the screen layout for cards in hand when playing targeted cards.
Improved performance to reduce lag from rapid successive harvest events.
Refined counter descriptions on select cards.
Adjustments
Extended the growth cycle and increased harvest coins for [Colony Moss] and [Colony Moss King].
Boosted the effect values of [Mossy Frog Statue], [Golden Frog Statue], and [Orange Frog Statue].
Slightly shortened the growth cycle for [High-Yield Rice] and [High-Yield Rice Field].
Slightly lowered the number of Milk cards needed to earn coins from the pendant [Strong Milk].
Tweaked the effect of [Milk Grass].
Reduced the harvest count required to activate the pendant [Rice Mission I].
Downgraded the rarity of the pendant [More Rice] to white.
Reduced the harvest count required to activate [Rain Station].
Downgraded the rarity of [Rain Station] to red.
Slightly reduced the harvest count required to activate the pendant [Nutrient-Rich Rain Water].
Slightly increased harvest coins and effects for [Raindrop Matriarch].
· Fixes
Fixed an issue where cloning certain items with [Cloning Chamber] failed to activate some effects.
Corrected incorrect bonus values after upgrading certain items.
Fixed [Chaos Mushroom] being improperly influenced by [Mushroom Training] effects.
Corrected the effect description for [Sheepdog].
Fixed the Settings > Vertical Sync option not applying correctly.
Fixed mushrooms from [Grandma Mushroom] not benefiting from [Mushroom Training] or [Golden Mushroom].
Fixed [Dragonblood Mushroom] harvests not restoring health when at max HP.
Fixed the [Boom-Boom Cult] achievement not unlocking in English language settings.
Fixed sound effects vanishing during rapid harvest events.
Fixed the [Piece of Cake] achievement not unlocking after earning Cataclysmic Years in multiple saves.
Fixed the tutorial stalling if [Harvest Time] was sold or discarded during the newbie guide.
Fixed certain sound effects ignoring the overall sound volume setting.
Fixed sold-out items still showing prices after buying [Membership Card].
Fixed free items incorrectly becoming paid after buying [Membership Card].
Fixed incorrect categorization of the pendant [Orange Mage] in the compendium.
Fixed the pendant [River of Orange] effect not matching its description.
Fixed [Golden Poop Flower] not applying bonuses to [Golden Poop].
Resolved various other known bugs.
Addressed several localization issues.
