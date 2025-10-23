Additions

Added the option to disable automatic play for cards in hand. Right-click to toggle disable/enable, as shown. When disabled, the card won't be auto-played via the Quick Play gear.

Added the option to disable pendants. Right-click to toggle disable/enable, as shown. When disabled, the pendant's effects are suspended. (Pendants with on-acquire effects or negative impacts cannot be disabled.)

Added hotkeys for Quick Discard and Quick Sell. Hover your mouse over a card in hand to use these shortcuts. Defaults to no keybind; customize in Settings > Controls.

Added batch purchasing for plot expansions. When using a shovel in the shop to expand plots, you can now buy multiple at once.

Added long-press functionality to the difficulty button for continuous switching between difficulties.

Added a counter to the pendant [Power of Orange].

Added the new pendant [Raindrop Blossom Plantation].