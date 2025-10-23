 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20508993 Edited 23 October 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • added seasons, to automatically refresh leaderboards

BUG FIXES

  • when being hacked the game now waits before shoing the upgrade menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3884501
