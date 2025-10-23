 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20508972 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Otherlights is soon celebrating its 1st anniversary of Early Access:

Since last year, Otherlights has continued to evolve. The numerous updates have aimed to improve the game's feel, accessibility, aesthetics, and depth.

I preferred to listen to feedback and take the time to do what needed to be done rather than trying to complete Early Access within the announced timeframe.

Since the quality of the game is our priority, Otherlights will only be released once it is finished.

Thank you to everyone who has followed us so far, and good luck!

Robin.

Update 4.3

Significant changes to combat:

It is now easier to stagger most enemies. Some enemies have gained a skill to perform when the stagger limit is reached.

This change is accompanied by stat balancing and the addition of enemies in certain scenes.

Bug fixes following the game engine update.

Minor changes.

