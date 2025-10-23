[Update] Japanese language display issue
Thank you for playing Guardian of the Rebellion.
As previously reported, some Japanese users have experienced a problem where the in-game display switches to English. To address this, we had asked affected users to delete the localization.dat file as an emergency measure.
With the recent update, this localization.dat file has been regenerated, so it is necessary to delete it again to restore Japanese display.
We are following Steam’s instructions and taking action, but the issue is still ongoing.
How to restore Japanese display
In your Steam Library, right-click Guardian of the Rebellion
Select Manage → Browse Local Files
Delete the localization.dat file in the opened folder
Restart the game
We sincerely apologize for the continued inconvenience.
We are actively working toward a permanent solution, and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.
Changed files in this update