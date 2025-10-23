[Update] Japanese language display issue

Thank you for playing Guardian of the Rebellion.

As previously reported, some Japanese users have experienced a problem where the in-game display switches to English. To address this, we had asked affected users to delete the localization.dat file as an emergency measure.

With the recent update, this localization.dat file has been regenerated, so it is necessary to delete it again to restore Japanese display.

We are following Steam’s instructions and taking action, but the issue is still ongoing.

How to restore Japanese display

In your Steam Library, right-click Guardian of the Rebellion Select Manage → Browse Local Files Delete the localization.dat file in the opened folder Restart the game

We sincerely apologize for the continued inconvenience.

We are actively working toward a permanent solution, and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.