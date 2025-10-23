 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20508951 Edited 24 October 2025 – 02:52:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Update] Japanese language display issue

Thank you for playing Guardian of the Rebellion.

As previously reported, some Japanese users have experienced a problem where the in-game display switches to English. To address this, we had asked affected users to delete the localization.dat file as an emergency measure.

With the recent update, this localization.dat file has been regenerated, so it is necessary to delete it again to restore Japanese display.
We are following Steam’s instructions and taking action, but the issue is still ongoing.

How to restore Japanese display

  1. In your Steam Library, right-click Guardian of the Rebellion

  2. Select Manage → Browse Local Files

  3. Delete the localization.dat file in the opened folder

  4. Restart the game

We sincerely apologize for the continued inconvenience.
We are actively working toward a permanent solution, and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Changed files in this update

Japanese Depot 3441451
