BTPW patch notes version 93A

Major fixes:

Fixed a major visual bug for the last zia letter and hal’s dream where the shaders wouldn’t render in the correct order.

Fixed a gamebreaking bug where the music performance at the bar wouldn’t end. Can now also be cut short by pressing RMB.

Minor fixes:

Fixed so that the player can’t accidentally skip certain sections if they keep walking

In the Archives, fixed some triggers that allowed the player to use the processing machine before talking to the harbourmaster

Added a small prompt on the cable car on how to exit (will find a more elegant solution later)

Added triggers around the truck so that the player can’t accidentally leave it.

When arriving at the crows nest, fixed a bug where the camera would move out of bounds after reading the note.

Fixed bug where player could walk off the platform at the train station.