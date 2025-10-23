 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20508949 Edited 23 October 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BTPW patch notes version 93A

Major fixes:

  • Fixed a gamebreaking bug where the music performance at the bar wouldn’t end. Can now also be cut short by pressing RMB.

  • Fixed a major visual bug for the last zia letter and hal’s dream where the shaders wouldn’t render in the correct order.

Minor fixes:

  • Fixed so that the player can’t accidentally skip certain sections if they keep walking

  • In the Archives, fixed some triggers that allowed the player to use the processing machine before talking to the harbourmaster

  • Added a small prompt on the cable car on how to exit (will find a more elegant solution later)

  • Added triggers around the truck so that the player can’t accidentally leave it.

  • When arriving at the crows nest, fixed a bug where the camera would move out of bounds after reading the note.

  • Fixed bug where player could walk off the platform at the train station.

  • Fixed bug where player could walk off the hill down in the foundations.


