The maintenance will be shorter today and we'll post another announcement when the servers are back up. Expected downtime is between 30-60 minutes.



Thanks for sticking with us as we continue to improve the Fellowship experience for everyone!



PATCH NOTES



GENERAL

This is the first week that Trims will be awarded to players according to their Leaderboard standings.,

Make sure to claim your awarded Trims from your Mailbox when you log in! You'll then be able to equip them from the Cosmetics Mirror in the Stronghold by using the Trims menu.,

Fixed an issue with the Arc launcher that was preventing players from completing Twitch account linking.,

UI