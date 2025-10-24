BEWARE.

THE HOUR IS UPON US.

MALYS IS RELEASED.

NOWHERE IS SAFE.

You can play the 1.0 full release of our unholy roguelite deckbuilder Malys RIGHT NOW.



Expose, endure and expel evil from innocents on your hunt through a corrupted city. As Noah, former priest turned demon-hunter, you'll perform exorcisms, forge precarious alliances and strengthen your deck of arcane tricks in this unholy roguelite deckbuilder.

A huge thank you to our fellow hunters who gave us their time, feedback and support during Early Access. Malys is what it is today thanks to your generosity and we are so excited to release 1.0 into your trusted hands.



As always: reviews, telling your friends, and calling your therapist at 3am to whisper demonic chants are the BEST ways to help support us as a studio.



We’re so excited to corrupt you with Malys.

Take care now...



Love, Summerfall



