First of all, we want to thank everyone for the enormous support. Our 8 week game jam game exceeded all expectations. We are aware of connection issues and the crashes (and a few bugs). We are working as fast as we can to try to resolve these, please be patient with us.



This patch is small, and fixed a few issues:

Patch: 1.0.14299 (23/10/2025) Bugs:

Killbox doesn’t give frame damage to players anymore (Eating a cooked burger will heal this damage if you still have it in your save but it should be removed),

Fixed main menu music looping,

Filled out some holes in edges around the lake just before the town,

Potential fix for players becoming invisible,

Cleaned up among our textures to ensure they wasn't referencing nanite to see if that solves some crashes

Balancing:

Added some more motor oil cans and winch controllers to the world,

Tweaks: