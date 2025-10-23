 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20508774 Edited 23 October 2025 – 09:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First of all, we want to thank everyone for the enormous support. Our 8 week game jam game exceeded all expectations. We are aware of connection issues and the crashes (and a few bugs). We are working as fast as we can to try to resolve these, please be patient with us.


This patch is small, and fixed a few issues:

Patch: 1.0.14299 (23/10/2025) Bugs:

  • Killbox doesn’t give frame damage to players anymore (Eating a cooked burger will heal this damage if you still have it in your save but it should be removed),

  • Fixed main menu music looping,

  • Filled out some holes in edges around the lake just before the town,

  • Potential fix for players becoming invisible,

  • Cleaned up among our textures to ensure they wasn't referencing nanite to see if that solves some crashes

Balancing:

  • Added some more motor oil cans and winch controllers to the world,

Tweaks:

  • Added display prompts when looking at items or attachment points you can’t interact with at the moment,

  • Added a little sign to motor hatch to help players find where it is,

  • Added water damage smoke vfx to engine when taking water damage

