Hello everyone!

Our game The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is now officially available on Steam! Enjoy a limited-time 10% launch discount!

The Hyper‑Dungeon awaits! Explore an evershifting labyrinth where classic dungeon‑crawling meets exhilarating action. Challenge yourself in turn-based combat with a real‑time, arcade‑inspired twist and befriend an eccentric cast of dungeon dwellers on the quest for the legendary Sacred Groowl!

As always, if you'd like to chat, share ideas, or just say hello, feel free to join our Discord!

See you soon, and happy exploring!