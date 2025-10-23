Greetings Rebels new and old! Firstly, thank you all for being here. Our resistance against the Sun King Azra would not be the same without you. Your feedback and support has been inspiring for our Rebel Leaders (the Guard Crushers), and we cannot thank you enough.

Our crusade against the Crimson Order continues today, as we deploy a set of fixes fresh from the campfire (some may call them “hot” fixes - you see):

We have fixed a soft-lock where Azra knocking companions off screen would hinder transitions

Fixed a soft-lock where counter-clashing Azra explosions would lead to an infinite clash loop

Fixed an issue where overpressuring would lead to infinite overpressure

We’ve stopped adding chamomile and lavender to the Chicken feed (and so they will now enrage as intended)

Fixed a transition issue in the Mowlai Village to prevent out-of-bounds issues

We’ve fixed the visual issue where save slots would not reach 100% (the issue here was just the display - no content was actually locked)

We’ve also given all companions a pep talk to boost their bravery - meaning they can no longer be dismissed by Morta Mima

We’ve also fixed an exploit centred around Brome’s ultimate and the Chaos Past Echo ritual

That’s all for today, but keep a weather eye on the horizon, Rebels! And, once again, please continue to give us your feedback for bug-fixes and your experience in Talamh in general. Your support for our Rebellion means more than you could know!

May the Rituals be ever in your favour, and the Root Sisters ever at your side!

The Absolum Team @ Guard Crush, Supamonks, and Dotemu