Hey everyone,

so the Halloween update is here! It brings some new content, improvements, and fixes. First of all, thank you to everyone who played it so far, never thought so many people would walk in loops through my little cinema. Thanks!

So, what’s new?

There are 10 new clip flaws and 12 new anomalies. Together, they include 11 new cinema references, can you spot them all? Also included are 8 new achievements, some you’ll need to die for, some not… you know the way... I tried to keep the clip flaws balanced between obvious, slightly hidden, and sneaky changes, so you always have to stay focused and not get too comfy.

The anomalies also introduce a new character, Mom! She’s been added to the manuscript too, so you can learn a bit more about the little sweet family.

The beloved Popcorn Guy also got 4 new tricks he performs now and then. His entry hall has some Halloween decorations, so he’s celebrating the season a little! The lighting in there was also adjusted, and there’s a new cool poster in the entry, check it out!

Here’s a list of small fixes:

If you pressed pause during a quiz and went back to the game, it was locked and required a restart, fixed.

When sitting, your player model had two thumbs… fixed!

The Popcorn Guy’s hair was slightly improved.

The light in the space scene no longer affects the light in the lobby.

Fixed a bug where, after death, you couldn’t start the next film correctly.

Fixed the issue where the player character ran in place when sprinting, then stopping while still holding Shift.

Hope you have fun with the new content! If you encounter any bugs, let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible.

There will also be a Halloween discount for the game between October 27th – November 3rd! So if you have a friend who should play the game, that’s their chance to grab it cheap! After that, I’ll probably increase the price by $1, since the game now includes a lot more content and polish than at release, but I’m not 100% sure yet.

This will be the last content update of the year (only bug fixes in the near future), since I’m focusing on finishing my next horror game, “Teddy Won’t Help,” by January.

See you in the cinema!

Marten

Struggle Games Studio