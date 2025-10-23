Update Announcement: July 24th
Greetings, Wolves! Our game will go through an update with following Changes.
[Update Schedule]
-CET : 5/22 (Thu.) 08:00 ~ 10:00
-KST : 5/22 (Thu.) 16:00 ~ 18:00
-PST : 5/22 (Thu.) 00:00 ~ 02:00
The inspection schedule can be finished earlier or later than expected. To save your game data, please close the game before the maintenance time.
<Update Content>
1. New sets of weapons will be added:
HKE417 TROPICAL
PI-90 TROPICAL
PeaceMaker TROPICAL
Tetra_Camo
Caracin_Camo
Character Pack (Carnival Camo)
Pineapple_BackPack
2. Wolf Pass Season 6 Open
Check out new exclusive Weapons & Characters
Period: 07.24 - 08.18(Grace period included)
*There is an issue regarding items ' Mystery Box S0 ' and ' COPA 2019 Box ', which is the part of the reward in Wolf Pass. Please keep this in your inventory, and we will retrieve these items & distribute items of the same value.
Changed files in this update