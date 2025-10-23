Update Announcement: July 24th

Greetings, Wolves! Our game will go through an update with following Changes.

[Update Schedule]

-CET : 5/22 (Thu.) 08:00 ~ 10:00

-KST : 5/22 (Thu.) 16:00 ~ 18:00

-PST : 5/22 (Thu.) 00:00 ~ 02:00

The inspection schedule can be finished earlier or later than expected. To save your game data, please close the game before the maintenance time.

<Update Content>

1. New sets of weapons will be added:

HKE417 TROPICAL PI-90 TROPICAL PeaceMaker TROPICAL Tetra_Camo Caracin_Camo Character Pack (Carnival Camo) Pineapple_BackPack

2. Wolf Pass Season 6 Open

Check out new exclusive Weapons & Characters

Period: 07.24 - 08.18(Grace period included)

*There is an issue regarding items ' Mystery Box S0 ' and ' COPA 2019 Box ', which is the part of the reward in Wolf Pass. Please keep this in your inventory, and we will retrieve these items & distribute items of the same value.