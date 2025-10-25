Hello everyone! ːdrunitː
Thank you so much for staying with us! We’re continuing to improve Captain Firehawk, our very first title, and we want to reaffirm our commitment to our amazing community.
We’ve also added new items to the Points Shop (with more coming soon!), be sure to check them out!
📝 Release Notes:
Version update
Security patch (Unity3D)
Save system revisited
Steam integration revisited
Graphic optimizations
Text bug fixes
Animation bug fixes
General performance improvements
Minor asset updates
Changed files in this update