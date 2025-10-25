 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20508323 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! ːdrunitː

Thank you so much for staying with us! We’re continuing to improve Captain Firehawk, our very first title, and we want to reaffirm our commitment to our amazing community.

We’ve also added new items to the Points Shop (with more coming soon!), be sure to check them out!

📝 Release Notes:

  • Version update

  • Security patch (Unity3D)

  • Save system revisited

  • Steam integration revisited

  • Graphic optimizations

  • Text bug fixes

  • Animation bug fixes

  • General performance improvements

  • Minor asset updates

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/50674/Captain_Firehawk_Game__Artbook/

