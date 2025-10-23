Updates

Reduced the durability consumption of Small Energy Bullets, Enhanced Small Energy Bullets, and Large Energy Bullets.

Mad Bombers now have a chance to drop other cellar keys.

In Motion Sickness-Friendly Mode, removed the camera movement when leaving the base.

Added another construction site in the base to prevent players from getting stuck inside rooms.

Reduced the Energy and Hydration values provided by Poop.

Added indicator display when the player is injured.

Orange Headphones can now be dismantled.

Fixes

Fixed lag issues caused by mining machines.

Fixed an issue where the Sniper Trial quest requirements do not match its description after the last update.

Fixed a bug where the MCXspear blueprint incorrectly appeared in the Recipe Collection even when it was locked.

Fixed an issue where the Standard Bullet (MAG) crafting recipe used a deprecated item.

Fixed an abnormal amount of ornaments appearing in the sewers.

Fixed an issue where weapon attachments were lost when disassembling guns.

Guns with Armor Penetration will now display their Penetration Level.