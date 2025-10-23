 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20508321 Edited 23 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Orange Headphones can now be dismantled.

  • Added indicator display when the player is injured.

  • Removed the footstep sound of dogs.

  • Reduced the Energy and Hydration values provided by Poop.

  • Added another construction site in the base to prevent players from getting stuck inside rooms.

  • Slightly reduced the damage of Storm Creatures.

  • In Motion Sickness-Friendly Mode, removed the camera movement when leaving the base.

  • Mad Bombers now have a chance to drop other cellar keys.

  • Reduced the durability consumption of Small Energy Bullets, Enhanced Small Energy Bullets, and Large Energy Bullets.

  • Monster: Storm? now inflicts a “Shatter” effect.

Fixes

  • Fixed lag issues caused by mining machines.

  • Fixed an issue where the Sniper Trial quest requirements do not match its description after the last update.

  • Fixed a bug where the MCXspear blueprint incorrectly appeared in the Recipe Collection even when it was locked.

  • Fixed an issue where the Standard Bullet (MAG) crafting recipe used a deprecated item.

  • Fixed an abnormal amount of ornaments appearing in the sewers.

  • Fixed an issue where weapon attachments were lost when disassembling guns.

  • Guns with Armor Penetration will now display their Penetration Level.

  • We're trying to fix the issue where reloading caused ammo to become “-1.” If you still encounter this, please send us your save file — thank you very much!

    Save file: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov

    DM @DucklingTony in Discord ​​or ​​Email us:​​ duckov2025@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3167022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link