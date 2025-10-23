Updates
Orange Headphones can now be dismantled.
Added indicator display when the player is injured.
Removed the footstep sound of dogs.
Reduced the Energy and Hydration values provided by Poop.
Added another construction site in the base to prevent players from getting stuck inside rooms.
Slightly reduced the damage of Storm Creatures.
In Motion Sickness-Friendly Mode, removed the camera movement when leaving the base.
Mad Bombers now have a chance to drop other cellar keys.
Reduced the durability consumption of Small Energy Bullets, Enhanced Small Energy Bullets, and Large Energy Bullets.
Monster: Storm? now inflicts a “Shatter” effect.
Fixes
Fixed lag issues caused by mining machines.
Fixed an issue where the Sniper Trial quest requirements do not match its description after the last update.
Fixed a bug where the MCXspear blueprint incorrectly appeared in the Recipe Collection even when it was locked.
Fixed an issue where the Standard Bullet (MAG) crafting recipe used a deprecated item.
Fixed an abnormal amount of ornaments appearing in the sewers.
Fixed an issue where weapon attachments were lost when disassembling guns.
Guns with Armor Penetration will now display their Penetration Level.
We're trying to fix the issue where reloading caused ammo to become “-1.” If you still encounter this, please send us your save file — thank you very much!
Save file: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov
DM @DucklingTony in Discord or Email us: duckov2025@gmail.com
Changed files in this update