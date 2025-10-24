Hello, Inn Keepers!

We’ve carefully listened to your feedback and are rolling out a series of optimizations and expansions to the game.

Here are the highlights of this update:

​Reputation System Overhaul & Economic Rebalance​

We’ve revamped the ​Reputation System—now, your reputation grants powerful buffs to help you run your inn more effectively. Additionally, we’ve adjusted the in-game economy for a smoother, more strategic experience.

​Expanded Event System​

To keep every playthrough fresh, we’ve added ​tons of new random events, including ​exclusive events​ for the ​Sea Guild​ and ​Mountain Guild​! Each facility also now has its own unique happenings, adding more surprises to your shady business operations.

Furthermore, as you progress through the stages, you can directly trigger black market events and volunteer work events. You can earn money while accepting the penalty of arousing suspicion, or you could buy trust with money!

Additionally, there have been slight changes to the way penalties are applied for frequent combat. You must now be mindful of situations where unfavourable rumours could arise simultaneously in both cities.

​Endless Mode Improvements​

First off, ​thank you​ for all your feedback since Endless Mode launched! Based on your suggestions, we’re making major changes to enhance replayability:

Themed Weekly Challenges - Endless Mode consists of 10 stages with one theme . Your final rank will be determined by your overall progress across all 10 weeks. Test your long-term planning skills!

Expanded Weekly Rewards - After each week, you can choose from a rotating pool of rewards, including skill upgrades, character tokens, and new facilities ! We hope the newly added Re-Roll feature helps you select your desired rewards. Furthermore, provided you have sufficient tokens, you can purchase all rewards across the three slots each week!

The Wisp's Suggestions - When starting Endless Mode, you'll only have access to the basic Inn installations - as known as skills -. As you progress, the Wisp will suggest ‘Special Actions for Main Characters’. You'll have 4 opportunities over 10 weeks, and it's up to you to decide the order in which to use these special actions!

​UI/UX Refinements​

We’ve polished the interface for a smoother experience.

​Spiral Up Games Publisher Sale – 12% OFF (Historical Low!)​​

From ​October 24 to November 7, <Dungeon Inn> will be available at its ​lowest price ever​!

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to jump in, ​now’s your chance​!

This sale lasts ​14 days—don’t miss out!

As usual, if you have any suggestions or bugs, we would be delighted to hear from you through this Google form.

