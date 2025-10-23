🚀The moment has finally arrived, Species: Unknown Early access is officially available!

💥The game is 10% off for launch week, so grab your squad and dive in together! - Ends Nov 4💥

After two years of development, our team is thrilled to share the full co-op survival horror experience with you. Explore the HSS Hawking, use your tools wisely, and survive the creatures lurking in the dark, with your friends by your side.

🎒Supporter Pack:

Support the game and our studio and unlock exclusive cosmetic rewards while helping us continue building the world of Species: Unknown.

🕹️Keyboard & Controller:

Keyboards and xBox controllers are officially supported, but Playstation controllers should work well with Steam Inputs.

🎮Steam Deck Ready:

Runs well on high settings (with identified low framerate during Black box/Destruction missions) even though official verification is pending. Don't hesitate to play with Graphics settings and let us know what works best for you !

🛠Settings:

With your help, we've added a number of settings that you'll be able to change in order to make your experience a bit more enjoyable such as: head bobbing, depth of field, motion blur, voice chat (not proximity chat though)...

🗣️Language:

The game is available in 11 languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Portugese (Brazil) and Simplified Chinese.

🗺️Roadmap Coming Soon:

Here is a firt look at our post-launch roadmap, showing the first features we’ll be working on during this early access. This early access will evolve with your feedback so feel free to join us on Discord or on Steam.

A huge thank you to everyone who supported us over the past two years, from wishlisting, streaming the game, Beta and Demo feedback to encouragement and hype. You made this release possible, and we can’t wait to see how you survive the unknown.

