The shadows have lifted. Beneath is out now on PC, and it’s ready to pull you under.

This isn’t just a game - it’s a plunge into a flooded, twisted world where every echo, every flicker of light, and every creaking pipe could mean the difference between survival and oblivion.

Think of it like the old-school games you used to lose whole nights to - tension, curiosity, and a little madness all rolled into one.

Console adventurers, your descent begins October 28th at midnight local time on PlayStation and Xbox. The deep doesn’t care who you are, but it remembers every move you make.

The Golden Gun Awaits

Day-one divers, this one’s for you. Hidden in the depths is the Golden Gun - shiny, deadly, and just a little bit silly (in the best way). Redeem it now and let it be your companion as you face down whatever lurks in the shadows. Like the cheat codes of old, it’s our little gift to those bold enough to explore first.

Carry the Abyss with You

Remember the joy of finding a rare poster or shirt back in the day, before everything was digital? We made merch for that feeling. Hoodies, tees, and more inspired by the twisted Wayfinder project, designed for those who want a piece of the game that doesn’t sit on a screen.

Check out the collection now, and wear your stripes with pride.

Hear the Depths - The Beneath EP

Get ready to crank the volume. The Beneath EP is packed with nu-metal-inspired tracks designed to immerse you in the tension, chaos, and adrenaline of the game. Heavy guitars, punchy drums, and haunting electronic layers collide to create the ultimate throwback to the golden era of late ‘90s and early 2000s metal - the music that made you bang your head in your bedroom and dive headfirst into your favorite games.

Head to the Black Razor Records Bandcamp and get ROCKIN!

Your Descent Begins Here

Every flooded corridor is a test of curiosity, nerve, and instinct. Beneath is inspired by the classics - the games that made your heart race and your palms sweat - but it’s built for today, with modern tension and cinematic action.

So, grab your flashlight, stock your inventory, and take the plunge. Play Beneath today on PC.

Console explorers, mark your calendars: October 28th at midnight local time.

The deep has been patient… but now it’s hungry.