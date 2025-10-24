- Add multi-frames async rendering.
Interface
- Now use built-in minimize function.
- Old default collection will now automatically delete on startup.
- Add file autosave.
- [Preference] Add button for clearing recent files.
- [Color, Palette, Grad editor] Pressing enter with active textbox now won't close the dialog.
- [Preview Panel] Camera node render setting now reflect on apply to the preview.
- [Graph Panel] Hovering on non-surface output junction now won't set node preview.
- [Graph Panel] Previewing atlas array now display data in multiple columns.
- [Graph Panel] Shift + Double click on a junction to always show current junction value.
- [Graph Panel] Improve performance.
- [Graph Panel] Fix crash when adding toolbar button that doesn't have icon.
- [Inspector Panel] Add tab navigation in node settings page.
- [Inspector Panel] Add hotkey for togglable attributes.
- [FontBox] Add font refresh button.
- [FontBox] Add font inverse sorting button, font name sorting is now case-insensitive.
- [FontBox] Now show search results amount.
- [File Explorer] Now show project thumbnail.
- [Add Node] Change default view to stacked list.
- File Autosave is now per project settings.
- Loaded collection now contain collection metadata.
Node
- Add simple number node.
- Renamed `Animation` node to `Image Sequence`.
- [Canvas] Add solid background option.
- [Canvas] "Make/Reset Brush"' tool icon now change based on brush setting.
- [Canvas] "Make Brush" tool now only show up when a selection is made.
- [Strand Noise] Add band render mode.
- [Bloom] Add fractional unit.
- [Evaluate Curve] Disabling animation will stop per frame updating.
- [Array] Connecting junction to 'any' type now won't set the junction display widget.
- [Caustic] Invert position and scale effect.
- [Caustic] Detail value now control effect iteration.
- [IsoSurf] Unset offset now returns zero instead of half dimension.
- [Simplex Noise] Inverse scale effect.
- [Simplex Noise] Position now has fractional unit.
- [Group] Adding input from connection now set value type appropriately.
- [Group Input] Improve performance.
- [Shadow] Blur value is now an integer.
- [SVG] Add dynasurf output.
- [Tileset] Add tooltip telling user to hold ctrl when scrolling over zoomable regions
- [Tileset Drawer] Add animation speed and offset properties.
- [Bend] Improve performance.
- [Transform] Add atlas output.
- [Mesh Warp] Improve performance.
- [Nine Slice] Add dynasurf output.
- [Lens Blur] Add oversample, iteration, controls properties.
- [Threshold] Add multiply option.
- [Chromatic Aberration] Add intensity property.
- [Pixel Cloud] Add oversample setting.
- [Gap Contract] Add oversample setting.
- [Draw Cos Gradient] Add randomize button.
- [Draw Bar/Graph] Add fractional unit.
- [Draw Bar/Graph] Add button to set value range to data range.
- [Array Split] Add minimum output property.
- [Pattern Generators] Scale property now control grid size (not inversely).
- [Stack] Add preview transform.
- [Wiggler] Frequency is now a float.
- [Spherize] Add position and texture offset/scale properties.
- [Export] Add node settings to delete temporary folder after exported.
- [Draw Text] Add offset properties for fixed dimension output.
- [Hex Grid] Fix texture grid mode gives incorrect output
- 3D Camera gizmo now follow camera properties.
Bugs
- Fix error when previewing project with no thumbnail.
- Fix project default dimension saved as 4 dimension vector.
- Fix internal node rendering error.
- Fix crash when using save as from menu panel.
- Fix node connected to some inline group render out of order.
- Fix performance problem with expression.
- Remove connection missing popup when loading collection.
- Fix vertical tabbed panel group render tab name on top on an icon.
- Fix crash when grouping nodes inside an inline group.
- Fix crash when exporting project as .zip.
- Fix error when duplicating inline group.
- Fix repeated rendering in some group.
- Fix error when converting some string to number.
- Fix animation inside a group cause the group to not do partial update.
- Fix connecting to a group not update the group.
- Fix loading collection with pin or tunnel sometime turns connection invisible.
- Grouping inline content is now allowed.
- [Graph Panel] Fix auto connect try to connect nodes in different context.
- [Graph Panel] Fix connection appear disconnected when move node fast enough.
- [Graph Panel] Fix error when exporting graph.
- [Graph Panel] Fix undoing node grouping while viewing the group content caused instability.
- [Graph Panel] Fix adding node after closing add node dialog connect to previously dragged junction.
- [Group] Fix error when drawing children control gizmo.
- [Inspector Panel] Fix potential section collapsing bug.
- [Workshop] Fix crash when filtering Patreon content.
- [Collection] Fix error when searching.
- Fix bypass junction takes extra output space.
- [3D] Fix transform tool not working.
- [Array] Fix string array input sometime got converted into string.
- [Chromatic Aberration] Now multiple alpha by default.
- [Canvas] Fix iso cube over-fil in some case.
- [Export] Fix export to path that contains space failed.
- [3D Camera] Fix node use wrong ambient color when playing animation.
- [3D Camera Set] Fix default lights not rendered.
- [ASE Layer] Fix changing name not changing layer.
- [ASE Layer] Fix node not update with file watcher.
- [ASE/ASE Layer] Layer now sort from top to bottom.
- [Bubble Noise] Fix seed value not applying.
- [Draw Bar/Graph] Fix error when dragging origin value.
- [WAV File In] Fix sound keeps playing after deleting the node.
- [WAV File In] Fix error when importing 32-bit, custom bit per sample audio.
- [SVG] Fix node not working.
- [SVG] Fix implicit `line to` command not registered.
- [Tileset] Fix middle click to pan activate scroll pane panning.
- [Tileset Drawer] Fix error when unselecting tool.
- [Warp] Fix tile properties got hidden.
- [Composite] Fix custom layer name not saving.
- [Composite] Fix error when connecting dynasurf.
- [Composite] Fix error when previewing node inside canvas group.
- [Simple Blur] Fix gradient not apply correctly.
- [Directional Blur] Fix single direction brighten the output.
- [Path Blur] Fix oversample applied incorrectly.
- [Radial Blur] Fix negative strength return empty surface.
- [Average] Fix output color has no alpha.
- [Flow Path] Fix error when deleting surface in connection.
- [Transform Image 3D] Fix wrong output with non-uniform surface.
- [Draw Shape Polygon] Fix overlay gizmo allow selection.
- [Draw Path Profile] Fix error when connecting path.
- [Draw Cross Section] Fix control gizmo not scale correctly.
- [Repeat] Fix array error when setting amount to 1.
- [Canvas Group] Fix visibility setting not apply to output.
- [Spherize] Fix texture shifting when adjusting strength.
- [Export] Fix output file name contain two extensions.
- [pSystem] Fix loop off by 1 frame.
- [Diffuse] Now does alpha multiplication.
- [Random] Fix error when cloning the node.
- [Image Sequence] Fix error when previewing.
- Fix error when updating globalvar value.
- [File Explorer] Fix crash when opening filter menu.
- [3D Obj] Fix error when importing model with no material.
- [Maze Pattern] Fix crash when setting dimension to decimal, negative value.
Changed files in this update