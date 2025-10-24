 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20507975 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add multi-frames async rendering.


Interface

  • Now use built-in minimize function.
  • Old default collection will now automatically delete on startup.
  • Add file autosave.
  • [Preference] Add button for clearing recent files.
  • [Color, Palette, Grad editor] Pressing enter with active textbox now won't close the dialog.
  • [Preview Panel] Camera node render setting now reflect on apply to the preview.
  • [Graph Panel] Hovering on non-surface output junction now won't set node preview.
  • [Graph Panel] Previewing atlas array now display data in multiple columns.
  • [Graph Panel] Shift + Double click on a junction to always show current junction value.
  • [Graph Panel] Improve performance.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix crash when adding toolbar button that doesn't have icon.
  • [Inspector Panel] Add tab navigation in node settings page.
  • [Inspector Panel] Add hotkey for togglable attributes.
  • [FontBox] Add font refresh button.
  • [FontBox] Add font inverse sorting button, font name sorting is now case-insensitive.
  • [FontBox] Now show search results amount.
  • [File Explorer] Now show project thumbnail.
  • [Add Node] Change default view to stacked list.
  • File Autosave is now per project settings.
  • Loaded collection now contain collection metadata.


Node

  • Add simple number node.
  • Renamed `Animation` node to `Image Sequence`.
  • [Canvas] Add solid background option.
  • [Canvas] "Make/Reset Brush"' tool icon now change based on brush setting.
  • [Canvas] "Make Brush" tool now only show up when a selection is made.
  • [Strand Noise] Add band render mode.
  • [Bloom] Add fractional unit.
  • [Evaluate Curve] Disabling animation will stop per frame updating.
  • [Array] Connecting junction to 'any' type now won't set the junction display widget.
  • [Caustic] Invert position and scale effect.
  • [Caustic] Detail value now control effect iteration.
  • [IsoSurf] Unset offset now returns zero instead of half dimension.
  • [Simplex Noise] Inverse scale effect.
  • [Simplex Noise] Position now has fractional unit.
  • [Group] Adding input from connection now set value type appropriately.
  • [Group Input] Improve performance.
  • [Shadow] Blur value is now an integer.
  • [SVG] Add dynasurf output.
  • [Tileset] Add tooltip telling user to hold ctrl when scrolling over zoomable regions
  • [Tileset Drawer] Add animation speed and offset properties.
  • [Bend] Improve performance.
  • [Transform] Add atlas output.
  • [Mesh Warp] Improve performance.
  • [Nine Slice] Add dynasurf output.
  • [Lens Blur] Add oversample, iteration, controls properties.
  • [Threshold] Add multiply option.
  • [Chromatic Aberration] Add intensity property.
  • [Pixel Cloud] Add oversample setting.
  • [Gap Contract] Add oversample setting.
  • [Draw Cos Gradient] Add randomize button.
  • [Draw Bar/Graph] Add fractional unit.
  • [Draw Bar/Graph] Add button to set value range to data range.
  • [Array Split] Add minimum output property.
  • [Pattern Generators] Scale property now control grid size (not inversely).
  • [Stack] Add preview transform.
  • [Wiggler] Frequency is now a float.
  • [Spherize] Add position and texture offset/scale properties.
  • [Export] Add node settings to delete temporary folder after exported.
  • [Draw Text] Add offset properties for fixed dimension output.
  • [Hex Grid] Fix texture grid mode gives incorrect output
  • 3D Camera gizmo now follow camera properties.


Bugs

  • Fix error when previewing project with no thumbnail.
  • Fix project default dimension saved as 4 dimension vector.
  • Fix internal node rendering error.
  • Fix crash when using save as from menu panel.
  • Fix node connected to some inline group render out of order.
  • Fix performance problem with expression.
  • Remove connection missing popup when loading collection.
  • Fix vertical tabbed panel group render tab name on top on an icon.
  • Fix crash when grouping nodes inside an inline group.
  • Fix crash when exporting project as .zip.
  • Fix error when duplicating inline group.
  • Fix repeated rendering in some group.
  • Fix error when converting some string to number.
  • Fix animation inside a group cause the group to not do partial update.
  • Fix connecting to a group not update the group.
  • Fix loading collection with pin or tunnel sometime turns connection invisible.
  • Grouping inline content is now allowed.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix auto connect try to connect nodes in different context.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix connection appear disconnected when move node fast enough.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix error when exporting graph.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix undoing node grouping while viewing the group content caused instability.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix adding node after closing add node dialog connect to previously dragged junction.
  • [Group] Fix error when drawing children control gizmo.
  • [Inspector Panel] Fix potential section collapsing bug.
  • [Workshop] Fix crash when filtering Patreon content.
  • [Collection] Fix error when searching.
  • Fix bypass junction takes extra output space.
  • [3D] Fix transform tool not working.
  • [Array] Fix string array input sometime got converted into string.
  • [Chromatic Aberration] Now multiple alpha by default.
  • [Canvas] Fix iso cube over-fil in some case.
  • [Export] Fix export to path that contains space failed.
  • [3D Camera] Fix node use wrong ambient color when playing animation.
  • [3D Camera Set] Fix default lights not rendered.
  • [ASE Layer] Fix changing name not changing layer.
  • [ASE Layer] Fix node not update with file watcher.
  • [ASE/ASE Layer] Layer now sort from top to bottom.
  • [Bubble Noise] Fix seed value not applying.
  • [Draw Bar/Graph] Fix error when dragging origin value.
  • [WAV File In] Fix sound keeps playing after deleting the node.
  • [WAV File In] Fix error when importing 32-bit, custom bit per sample audio.
  • [SVG] Fix node not working.
  • [SVG] Fix implicit `line to` command not registered.
  • [Tileset] Fix middle click to pan activate scroll pane panning.
  • [Tileset Drawer] Fix error when unselecting tool.
  • [Warp] Fix tile properties got hidden.
  • [Composite] Fix custom layer name not saving.
  • [Composite] Fix error when connecting dynasurf.
  • [Composite] Fix error when previewing node inside canvas group.
  • [Simple Blur] Fix gradient not apply correctly.
  • [Directional Blur] Fix single direction brighten the output.
  • [Path Blur] Fix oversample applied incorrectly.
  • [Radial Blur] Fix negative strength return empty surface.
  • [Average] Fix output color has no alpha.
  • [Flow Path] Fix error when deleting surface in connection.
  • [Transform Image 3D] Fix wrong output with non-uniform surface.
  • [Draw Shape Polygon] Fix overlay gizmo allow selection.
  • [Draw Path Profile] Fix error when connecting path.
  • [Draw Cross Section] Fix control gizmo not scale correctly.
  • [Repeat] Fix array error when setting amount to 1.
  • [Canvas Group] Fix visibility setting not apply to output.
  • [Spherize] Fix texture shifting when adjusting strength.
  • [Export] Fix output file name contain two extensions.
  • [pSystem] Fix loop off by 1 frame.
  • [Diffuse] Now does alpha multiplication.
  • [Random] Fix error when cloning the node.
  • [Image Sequence] Fix error when previewing.
  • Fix error when updating globalvar value.
  • [File Explorer] Fix crash when opening filter menu.
  • [3D Obj] Fix error when importing model with no material.
  • [Maze Pattern] Fix crash when setting dimension to decimal, negative value.

Changed files in this update

